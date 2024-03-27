HCMC Chairman requires service quality improvement for Tan Son Nhat Airport

In the upcoming time, Ho Chi Minh City is going to collaborate with relevant agencies and units at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to deploy synchronized solutions to further enhance the quality of passenger services.

According to a document sent from the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to convey the opinions of Chairman of the committee Phan Van Mai regarding solutions to improve the quality of operations at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to boost the city’s tourism industry, Ho Chi Minh City proposed the Immigration Management Department under the Ministry of Public Security to collaborate with the Southern Airports Authority and Tan Son Nhat International Airport to research and enhance operational efficiency at immigration counters.

In addition, the units mentioned above need to consider flexible solutions such as priority lanes and services and technology applications to avoid congestion as well as shorten the processing time for immigration procedures for passengers, especially those who hold business class tickets and foreign investors.

It is necessary to coordinate with relevant agencies, service units at the airport and media agencies to provide timely information about the immigration procedures through automated entry or exit control gates at the airport.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also proposed the Southern Airports Authority and Tan Son Nhat International Airport to study and organize the airport baggage handling system logically and scientifically; and allocate additional personnel and necessary equipment to reduce the waiting time for passengers when waiting for their luggage.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Tan Son Nhat International Airport were asked to continue improving service quality and green areas in the surrounding areas of the airport, reviewing unnecessary service business points and rearranging the main functional areas of the airport.

The Southern Airport Authority and the Immigration Management Department were assigned to closely coordinate with agencies and units to have specific and appropriate plans and roadmaps regarding increasing operating time at the airport following frames of nighttime.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the Municipal Department of Transport to proactively coordinate with relevant units to study a plan for organizing overall and scientific traffic connection in the airport area including a plan for regulating traffic when the T3 passenger terminal comes into operation.

It is important to build a suitable traffic connection plan at terminals T1, T2 and T3 in the airport.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has assigned the Municipal Department of Tourism to undertake as the focal point for coordinating various departments and related units to provide information to delegations of business-class guests and foreign investors.

Besides, the HCMC Department of Tourism is responsible for working with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and Tan Son Nhat International Airport to plan for tourism promotion and begin testing the application of modern technology in advertising destinations in Ho Chi Minh City throughout the period 2024-2025 at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Moreover, the city's police force, the High Command of Ho Chi Minh City and the People's Committees of districts and wards must strictly comply with the directions of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to ensure absolute safety for flight operations at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong