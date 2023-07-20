HCMC Chairman proposed cooperation between Vietnam and UAE entrepreneurs

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai proposed to organize a meeting between the business communities of Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Chairman Phan Van Mai made the proposal at a meeting to receive Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Vietnam Bader Almatrooshi yesterday afternoon.

At the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai said that the two sides still have a lot of potential for cooperation in areas such as building infrastructure and an international financial center establishment. In addition to the above fields, the two sides need to strengthen cultural exchanges and promote people-to-people diplomacy - building strong relationships between nations, and supporting trade and economic partnerships that advance prosperity.

Mr. Phan Van Mai also informed that the National Assembly had passed Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, which is a favorable condition for Ho Chi Minh City to increase commercial cooperation as well as carry out investment projects faster.

He affirmed that the southern metropolis is ready to accompany the Ambassador to promote diplomatic relations between the two countries, towards the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the UAE.

Appreciating the development of Ho Chi Minh City, Ambassador Bader Almatrooshi emphasized that the UAE Government always considers Vietnam an important partner in the Asia-Pacific region. UAE businesses are increasingly interested in the investment market in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City. UAE entrepreneurs believed that renewable energy, wind energy and logistics are areas with great potential for cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Bader Almatrooshi affirmed that he will always pay attention and work closely with the Ho Chi Minh City government to contribute to the Vietnam - UAE cooperation promotion in the coming time.