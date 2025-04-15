HCMC Chairman inspects relocation of canal-side homes in District 8

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc led a delegation on a field inspection of the city’s urban renewal project targeting residential areas on and along canals in District 8 on the morning of April 15.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc conducts on-site inspection at the northern bank of Doi Canal project, Hung Phu Ward, District 8.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, led a delegation on a field inspection of the city’s urban renewal project targeting residential areas on and along canals in District 8 on the morning of April 15. The delegation also held a working session with District 8 leaders to review the district’s socio-economic progress.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and the delegation visited key sites under the canal-side housing renovation initiative, including the northern bank of Doi Canal along Nguyen Duy Street, both banks of Xom Cui Canal, and the land lot at No.191 Bui Minh Truc Street.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc conducts on-site inspection at the land lot at No.191 Bui Minh Truc Street, Ward 6, District 8.

During the meeting, Mr. Vo Thanh Kha, Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 8, reported that the project would require the relocation of 14,950 households. Of these, 9,440 homes are located on land adjacent to canals, 3,473 are partially built over canals, 1,589 are entirely over water, and 448 units are located in the aging Pham The Hien apartment complex.

In several areas, resettlement will extend beyond the canal safety corridors to enable broader urban redevelopment. These include the southern bank of Doi Canal, both banks of Xom Cui Canal, Du Canal, a segment of Ong Nho Canal (from Ong Lon Canal to Xang Canal Bridge), and the old Pham The Hien apartment complex. In regions where no expansion is planned, relocation will remain confined to canal protection corridors.

The total investment for the project is projected at roughly VND105.18 trillion, drawn from the State budget. This includes nearly VND14.7 trillion allocated for two social housing projects and seven resettlement housing developments. These initiatives will be implemented on nine publicly managed land plots, four of which are currently assigned to District 8’s Public Services Company. However, unresolved legal issues surrounding these plots classify them as part of the city’s backlog of pending projects, requiring further intervention.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee inspects eastern and western banks of Xom Cui Canal, Ward 5, District 8.

The compensation and resettlement component covers a total area of approximately 124.49 hectares, with estimated costs exceeding VND70.1 trillion. To accommodate displaced residents, the city plans to provide 11,471 resettlement units—9,581 of which will use State budget, while the remaining 1,890 will be delivered through private-sector investment.

The master plan also outlines substantial investments aimed at transforming the urban landscape of District 8. Nearly VND2 trillion will be allocated to upgrade and expand major traffic routes, including Pham The Hien Street, its associated bridges, and Bong Sao Street. An additional VND8.165 trillion is earmarked for the development of a comprehensive canal-side road system and the construction of embankments following resident relocation.

The delegation inspects the northern bank of Doi Canal.

Post-relocation, the city will invest approximately VND2.47 trillion in dredging key canal and waterway routes to improve drainage and environmental conditions. Around VND187 billion will also be used to develop six new parks and green spaces, enhancing the area’s livability and ecological balance.

The plan also incorporates livelihood restoration initiatives to support displaced residents. These efforts will be closely linked with the district’s river-based service economy strategy, leveraging cultural and tourism-driven activities such as the Spring Flower Market and the signature “On the Wharf, In the Boat” Fruit Week. These recurring events are positioned to become distinctive attractions, contributing to the development of river tourism, nighttime economy, and cultural-creative industries.

Rows of houses along both banks of Doi Canal, District 8

Once implemented, the plan will result in the dredging of 36.58 kilometers of canals, the construction of 73.16 kilometers of embankments, and the development of over 734,000 square meters of transportation infrastructure. It will also deliver more than 102,000 square meters of parks and public green space and bring into use 247,000 square meters of land for commercial and service purposes, generating additional public revenue.

According to the District 8 People’s Committee, this project is designed to provide integrated solutions to deep-rooted urban issues—ranging from inadequate housing and environmental degradation to traffic congestion, fire safety, and socio-economic stagnation. It also addresses long-standing challenges in resettlement, apartment block renewal, and public order.

Northern bank of Doi Canal, Nguyen Duy Street, District 8

Implementation is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025, led by the three newly restructured wards. Specifically, the wards will finalize localized plans based on the overarching Urban Renovation Project for residential areas located on and along canals in HCMC, as well as the district-level project tailored to District 8. These plans—previously endorsed by the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and the HCMC People’s Committee—will then be submitted to the HCMC People’s Committee for formal approval, serving as the foundation for implementation.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan