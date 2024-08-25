HCMC Chairman hopes businesses soon master technology in production

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee said at a ceremony to mark the establishment of the city Young Business Association that businesses will soon master technology in production.

Chairman Phan Van Mai gives traditional flag to a representative of Young Business Association

The Young Business Association of Ho Chi Minh City (YBA HCMC) yesterday celebrated its 30th anniversary since its establishment in 1994

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Secretary Le Quoc Phong of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee, Secretary Nguyen Van Hieu of the Can Tho City Party Committee, Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Long of Industry and Trade and Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Luong of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation were seen at the ceremony.

At the ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai congratulated the Ho Chi Minh City Young Entrepreneurs Association thanking them for their significant contributions to the city’s economy and society

Chairman Phan Van Mai speaks at the event

He said that after 30 years of development, the YBA HCMC has become a bridge connecting thousands of young businesses, making significant contributions to the prosperity of the business community and Ho Chi Minh City

Moreover, over the past 30 years, the Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association has created significant value. The chairman believed that with the qualities of the city’s young entrepreneurs, they will continue to lead, innovate, and be even more creative in the future

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also shared that the current challenge faced by all sectors and fields is technology. For businesses, technology will impact their operations, business models, and production processes. Therefore, the Chairman hoped that businesses would promptly adopt, utilize, and master technology in their production and business activities

Before this, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association (YBA) Le Tri Thong shared that over the past 30 years, YBA has attracted more than 4,000 members and built an ecosystem with over 15,000 participants. It has become a crucial bridge within the business community. More than 2,500 trade connection programs have been held both domestically and internationally, YBA has significantly contributed to market expansion and international cooperation

Particularly, the market capitalization of member enterprises has surpassed US$40 billion. Many of these businesses consistently appear in the list of the top 500 largest companies in Vietnam

The contributions of the Ho Chi Minh City Young Entrepreneurs Association’s ecosystem extend beyond business. It has not only generated billions of Vietnamese dong for the state budget but also actively participated in social welfare activities, alongside substantial contributions from its member enterprises

The YBA HCMC also significantly contributes to creating millions of jobs in Ho Chi Minh City and its neighboring areas, fostering sustainable socio-economic development

By Thu Huong – Translated By Dan Thuy