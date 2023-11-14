HCMC Chairman directs to improve residents' income in Can Gio District

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai requested leaders of Can Gio district to have specific plans to improve residents’ income in Can Gio outlying district for sustainable reduction of poverty.

The front working committee of Binh Thuan hamlet, Binh Khanh commune, Can Gio district, organized the Great National Solidarity Festival 2023 yesterday afternoon with the presence of Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai.

Currently, 724 households in Binh Thuan hamlet with more than 2,800 people do small businesses, or some are workers, or some do aquaculture and rice farming; there are 96 poor households and 30 near-poor households.

In 2023, the local government coordinated with unions and commune to organize vocational training such as making cakes, and shrimp farming, and provide employment consultation for local inhabitants. Moreover, the local government has also regularly given gifts to 70 disabled people and victims of Agent Orange and encouraged philanthropists to donate 430 gifts, and 9 tons of rice to poor and disadvantaged households.

At the festival, households in Binh Thuan hamlet raised their voice about traffic congestion in the area on weekends hoping that the governments would tackle the problem. Moreover, they wanted to know when the Can Gio bridge connecting Nha Be district - Can Gio district start and proposed to expand inter-commune roads.

Speaking at the festival, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai acknowledged the efforts of residents in Binh Thuan hamlet in 2023, achieving many impressive results. The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee emphasized that in the coming time, the locality needs to continue to review to support beneficiaries of social welfare policies, and families in serving the cause of the nation’s revolution and help people to fix houses in need of repair.

Chairman Phan Van Mai requested local leaders to pay more attention to better care for inhabitants because the city is going to implement the Resolution No. 12 on the district development orientation of Can Gio to 2030 and the plan for arranging neighborhoods and hamlets. Thus, he expected local administration in Can Gio will increase communication to encourage people to follow the city’s policies.

Mr. Phan Van Mai said that Ho Chi Minh City has directed the transportation industry to study the construction of the bridge which is expected to be approved in the City People's Council meeting in December 2023.

Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized that local authorities must take heed of economic development in Can Gio District. Economic growth is high priority to helping people increase their income and stabilize their lives. Besides, environmental protection must receive special attention, especially when Can Gio district is considered the green lung of Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

Regarding taking care of people's lives, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee hoped that the administration would find a solution for poverty reduction to support 120 remaining poor and near-poor households. He promised the city authorities to help the outlying district in the poverty reduction mission.

On this occasion, the city leader and Can Gio leaders gifted 25 families whose economic condition at poverty and good students.