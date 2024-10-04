HCMC Chairman calls for acceleration of public investment fund

Chairman Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference.

During the conference of the Executive Committee of Can Gio District Party Committee on October 4, Chairman Phan Van Mai of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee emphasized the City's commitment to achieving a disbursement target of at least 95 percent or higher in 2024.

He urged that from now until the end of the year, Party committees and the machinery of the state must engage actively to fulfill this objective. Can Gio outlying district is expected to follow suit.

Today marked the 19th conference of the Executive Committee of Can Gio District Party Committee for the term XII, spanning 2020-2025. Chairman Phan Van Mai, who is a member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, was in attendance.

Addressing the conference, Chairman Phan Van Mai commended the achievements of Can Gio District Party Committee in areas such as Party development, socio-economic progress, national defense and security, as well as maintaining social order and safety while addressing emerging challenges.

He highlighted the tourism development in Can Gio District as a notable success and encouraged the district to focus not only on increasing visitor numbers but also on enhancing service quality, visitor expenditure, and environmental conservation.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, Phan Van Mai urged the District Party Committee to continue discussions on, and make necessary adjustments to, Working Regulation No. 01-QC/HU dated October 7, 2020, which pertains to the District Party Committee and its Standing Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

He emphasized the significance of this matter, noting that Can Gio District Party Committee has developed operational regulations that align closely with the actual circumstances of the Party Committee, thereby improving overall work efficiency.

The Chairman of the southern largest city emphasized the importance of public investment capital disbursement, urging the Executive Committee of Can Gio District Party Committee to prioritize this as a critical political objective for 2024. This focus aims to stimulate economic growth and achieve the district's socio-economic development targets for the year. He called for a thorough understanding and strict adherence to the directives from Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee regarding the reduction of processing times for public investment projects.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and Secretary of Can Gio District Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Hung discuss at the conference.

Additionally, he stressed the need for enhanced discipline in the disbursement process warning on strict penalties for any delays caused by subjective factors.

Furthermore, he noticed that Can Gio District is also expected to continue its efforts in implementing Resolution 12 from the City Party Committee, with the goal of transforming the district into an ecological city characterized by green growth and smart, environmentally friendly development.

Finally, he pointed out a pressing need in carrying out administrative reforms to minimize the necessity for residents to travel to the city center to help people save their time.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Hong of Can Gio District People's Committee, as of September 2024, Can Gio District has achieved and exceeded the plan for 11/18 main socio-economic targets; hence, the district is highly likely to achieve and exceed 15/18 targets by the end of the year. Disbursement of public investment capital reached 31.6 percent of the 2024 capital plan and 22.6 percent of the disbursement target committed to city administration as prior.

He disclosed that State budget revenue reached VND341 billion (US$13,762,279), up 2 times over the same period and exceeding the annual estimate by 53.6 percent. Total social investment reached VND593 billion, up 16.7 percent over the same period and equal to 33.5 percent of the plan.

Notably, tourism activities continued to develop. Can Gio outlying district attracted more than 3.5 million tourists, with revenue reaching more than VND2,800 billion in 9 months, a year on year increase of 20 percent.

By Thanh Trong – Translated By Anh Quan