HCMC celebrates 49th National Day of Laos

The HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) held a gathering on November 29 in celebration of the 49th anniversary of Laos' National Day (December 2, 1975–2024).

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee and President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association's HCMC chapter Ngo Minh Chau speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting also marked the 40th anniversary of the founding of the HCMC Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (1984-2024).

Congratulating Laos on its great and historic achievements over the last 49 years, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee and President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association's HCMC chapter Ngo Minh Chau believed the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) will lead the nation to prosperity, success, and confidence and help the country affirm its position in the region and international arena.

He noted that over the last 49 years, under the clear-sighted and creative leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the Lao people have surmounted numerous difficulties and challenges to secure political and social stability, maintain security and defense, and improve people’s material and spiritual lives.

Additionally, the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association's HCMC chapter has made significant contributions to strengthening mutual understanding between the people of Vietnam and Laos and reinforcing and developing the special relations of friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries for the sake of the people and peace, stability, cooperation, and development in Southeast Asia and the world, the official added.

Mr. Phonesy Bounmixay, Consul General of Laos to HCMC speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Phonesy Bounmixay, Consul General of Laos to HCMC, offered sincere thanks to the Party, Government, and people of HCMC for their wholehearted support and assistance for the Lao people in general and Laotian sister localities in particular.

HCMC has established friendly and cooperative relations with four localities in Laos, including the capital city of Vientiane, Savannakhet Province, Champasak Province, and Huaphan Province. HCMC and Laotian localities annually co-organize exchanges of all-level delegations to share experiences with each other.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh