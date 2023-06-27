HCMC Border Guard controls entrance within 30 seconds per person

An inspection delegation of the Ministry of National Defense checked the works of administrative reform associated with the digital transformation at headquarters of Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard on June 27.

Senior Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defense led a delegation along with the participation of Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc.

The delegation checked the model of checking licenses with 2D barcodes, registering inland waterway vehicles via the apps of Border Information Portal on National Single Window (NSW) and processes of online border procedures connected with NSW at Ho Chi Minh City Port Border Gate.

At the working session, Senior Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh recorded and praised the achievement of administrative reform associated with the digital transformation of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard with several innovative works.

Particularly, the force has proactively collaborated with the relevant forces and enterprises in the port on procedures, checking, monitoring, ensuring security and order, granting the visa and other permits right at the ports, ensuring absolute safety for ships, cabin crews and visitors arriving and leaving the ports.

The Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard has reduced the number of documents and papers from nine to five, including two obligated ones which has shortened the border procedures for one ship from 60-90 minutes to around ten to 15 minutes. Besides, thanks to applying 2D barcode printing, the control time of one permit has been shortened from two to three minutes to now 30 seconds per person.

From 2020 up to now, 100 percent of the documents and papers have been handled as scheduled without any complaints from people or enterprises.

Senior Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh proposed the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City continue to implement the missions of administrative reforms associated with digital transformation and support the investment of modern equipment and devices to enhance the quality of border checking in Ho Chi Minh City ports meeting the requirement of international integration.