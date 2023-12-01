HCMC Book Street named among city’s 100 Excitements

HCMC Book Street was named one of the top 100 Excitements of HCMC, the HCMC Tourism Department announced on December 1.

Accordingly, the city’s Book Street has been recognized as one of the top ten places for shopping.

The ceremony announcing the voting result of the HCMC’s 100 Excitements is scheduled to take place in front of the Saigon Central Post Office in District 1 on December 3.

Winners of the award will have a chance to enjoy several privileges, such as being honored and awarded a bronze plaque at the announcement ceremony, promoted on the program’s official media sites and platforms via the website https://100e.visithcmc.vn/ and the publication HCMC - 100 interesting things, introduced their images, products, services and destinations on social media, publications of the HCMC Tourism Department, HCMC Tourism Promotion Center, Visitor Information and Support Centers in the city, domestic and international travel roadshow and trade fairs.

Launched by the Tourism Department of HCMC, the city’s 100 Excitements have been placed in the sectors of food, culture, architecture, tourism, and society. The program includes categories, consisting of the 10 best places for entertainment, 10 best places to go shopping, 10 best accommodations, and 10 best check-in places.

The program aims to introduce to domestic and international visitors the most interesting, prestigious, and attractive tourism services; improve and standardize tourism service quality in HCMC to become more competitive; and reveal investment opportunities to potential investors.

Images of activities in HCMC Book Street: