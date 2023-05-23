HCMC, Aussie state strengthen tourism cooperation

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on May 23 hosted a reception for Ms. Margaret Beazley, Governor of the Australian state of New South Wales.

Speaking at the meeting, the city’s Party Chief affirmed the sound cooperative relations between the two countries, including HCMC and Australian localities, especially in the sector of economy, trade, culture, and education.

Australia has 280 projects in the southern economic hub, with a total investment of more than US$200 million. There are currently over 31,000 Vietnamese students studying in Australia.

Additionally, RMIT University, a symbol of Vietnam-Australia cooperation in education training, has enrolled a large number of students over the past 20 years, contributing to providing human resources for Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated Australia's Official Development Assistance (ODA) and donation of 20 million doses of vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that HCMC and Aussie localities, including New South Wales, have many potentials and cooperation opportunities. The southern metropolis is facing economic growth challenges. The city’s leader believed that the practical cooperation programs between HCMC and Australian localities will help the southern hub overcome difficulties, especially cooperation programs on human resource training and logistics and infrastructure development.

Governor of New South Wales, Margaret Beazley expressed her joy at the vigorous, intensive, and extensive development in the Vietnam-Australia relations, especially in the context of the two nations celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023.

In addition, two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Australia increased by 25 percent in 2022 despite the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

She said that Vietnam has left a good impression on Australian visitors and hoped to further promote tourism cooperation between New South Wales and HCMC.

She also highly appreciated the high vaccination rate in Vietnam, contributing to the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.