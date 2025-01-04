HCMC armed forces offer incense, report achievements to President Ho Chi Minh

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command on January 4 morning organized an achievement-reporting ceremony to President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Attended the conference was Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Head of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep, Secretary of District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam along with leaders of the city departments, agencies and officers, soldiers, and militia members of the Ho Chi Minh City armed forces.

The delegates sincerely offer flowers to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The city leaders and leaders of departments and agencies, officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City armed forces sincerely offered incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh.

In the solemn moment, the delegates extended a minute of silence to remember President Ho Chi Minh, expressing their infinite gratitude and commemorating President Ho Chi Minh’s great contributions to the cause of national liberation, unification of the country and the building of a peaceful, independent, unified, prosperous nation.

Major General Phan Van Xung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command reports the achievements of Ho Chi Minh City armed forces to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Major General Phan Van Xung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, presented a report on the achievements of Ho Chi Minh City armed forces to President Ho Chi Minh over the past period.

Here are some photos at the achievement-reporting ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City armed forces on January 4 morning.

With outstanding achievements, the Ho Chi Minh City armed forces were granted prestigious awards. On January 4, for the third time, the city's armed forces were honored by the Party and the State with the title "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" for their great achievements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic; building the People's Army; strengthening national defense and contributing to the cause of building socialism and defending the Fatherland.

By Thu Hoai, Thanh Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong