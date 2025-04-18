HCMC approves staff restructuring project

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have approved a project focused on the arrangement and streamlining of its personnel.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee yesterday issued a project for restructuring the city's political system, outlining the reassignment and policy implementation for civil servants and public employees following the reorganization of administrative units and organizational structures citywide.

The project aims to review, reorganize, and enhance the quality of personnel—including cadres, civil servants, public employees, and workers—within the political system. It sets a target to reduce by at least 20 percent the number of civil servants and public employees on the state payroll, in line with efforts to streamline the organizational structure.

The city will have support policies for the group that resigns.

As outlined in the 2025 roadmap, agencies and units are tasked with reviewing and compiling a list of unqualified personnel, alongside developing a policy resolution roadmap compliant with the Government's decrees No. 178/2024/ND-CP and No. 67/2025/ND-CP. The job position project is designed to achieve a minimum annual 4 percent reduction in budget-funded civil servants.

During the 2026-2030 timeframe, annual evaluations and reviews will continue to identify surplus personnel for policy implementation, targeting a minimum annual 4 percent reduction in civil servants and public employees paid from the state budget.

Following administrative reforms, Ho Chi Minh City plans to streamline its workforce by 9,732 part-time positions by 2025 in accordance with relevant policies and regulations. Additionally, the city will resolve a surplus of 12,600 commune and district-level civil servants by 2029, reducing headcount by an average of 2,500 per year.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan