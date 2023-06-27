HCMC applying digital map to maintain security

The scientific project ‘Applying Digital Map at the Command Center of HCMC Public Security Department for Administrating and Assigning Patrol Teams to Ensure Security’ has received much appreciation thanks to its practicality.



Ho Chi Minh City is a mega one with a population of over 10 million, one-tenth of whom come from other regions to work and study, making it a lucrative venue for crimes and a hot spot of severe traffic congestion.

To ensure peaceful life for city dwellers, in 2018, HCMC Public Security Department formed its patrol team named Task Force 363 to frequently monitor public security and order and fight against criminals. Since its beginning, the team has greatly contributed to maintaining security in the city. However, due to limited application of technologies, information exchange and update among team members was not as effective as expected.

In 2022, the Party’s Committee and the Board of Directors of the Department proposed research activities to implement IT and digital transformation in the task force’s daily operation to actively detect and stop criminals in the city. The mission fell upon the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of the Department.

After much study, a digital map was established, consisting of a surveillance camera system, a data transmission line, an online video conferencing system connecting the HCMC Department of Public Security with Thu Duc City and all districts, a system of radio switchboards and wired phones, a system of necessary databases, and technical facilities for IT covering the whole city. The map has been installed and piloted in 10 teams of Task Force 363 – HCMC level and 57 teams of Task Force 363 – district level.

The introduction of this digital map has immensely changed the operation, administration, and coordination styles of the Task Force. An order is timely delivered from the Command Center, along with suitable coordination of teams in Task Force 363 to increase patrols on troublesome roads or areas as to public security.

Data sent back to the Command Center help the officers here better understand the situation and assign more staff if necessary. Thanks to that method, all 57 teams of Task Force 363 have been able to improve their performance and are always ready to aid localities when needed and vice versa.

The map has been used in the whole Task Force since the beginning of this year, helping them to timely stop over 15,000 potential criminals and perform regular patrols and armed control in complicated areas. The teams of Task Force 363 have detected and handled nearly 1,600 law offenders as to public security.