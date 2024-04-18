HCMC announces enrollment targets of private high schools, vocational colleges

The HCMC Department of Education and Training on April 18 announced the 10th-grade enrollment targets for private high schools, vocational training and continuing educational centers, and colleges in the 2024-2025 school year calendar.

Accordingly, the city has 234 educational facilities with 10th-grade enrollment, including 113 public high schools that will receive around 71,020 10th-grade students and the High School for the Gifted under the Vietnam National University, HCMC (VNU-HCM) that will enroll 595 students.

In addition, the city also has 83 private high schools, schools with foreign investment; 30 vocational training and continuing educational centers, continuing education centers, supplementary cultural centers, vocational training and employment support centers; and seven colleges and intermediate schools that enroll 10th graders.

30 vocational training and continuing educational centers, continuing education centers, supplementary cultural centers, vocational training, and employment support centers will receive 11,686 students.

Enrollment quotas of seven colleges and intermediate schools in the city are 10,135 students, including Thu Duc College of Technology (270 students), the intermediate school under the HCMC College of Economics and Technology (990 students), Nguyen Huu Canh College of Economics and Technology (1,750 students), the intermediate school under the Nam Sai Gon Polytechnic College (710 students), District 12’s College of Economics and Technology (1,900 students), the intermediate school under the Ly Tu Trong Technology College (3,235 students), HCMC Bach Nghe College (1,280 students).

Students participate in the 10th grade entrance exam in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. (Photo: SGGP)

The 83 private schools and schools with foreign elements have a total enrollment target of more than 28,000 students for the 10th grade for the 2024-2025 school year calendar. The 10th-grade admission process will last until the end of August.

If students can not get admission to public high schools, they will choose types of schools, such as private high schools, schools with foreign investment, vocational training, and continuing educational centers, continuing education centers, supplementary cultural centers, vocational training and employment support centers, colleges and intermediate schools with enrollment targets of nearly 50,000 seats.

Related News Students face difficulty in entering State-owned high schools in HCMC

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh