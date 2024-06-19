HCMC announces 10th grade exam scores for 2024-2025 school year

As of 7:30 a.m. on June 19, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training announced the results of the 10th-grade high school entrance exam for the 2024-2025 school year.

Thus, the entrance exam results for public high schools were announced one day earlier than the schedule thanks to the works of marking exam was completed sooner than expected.

Students attend the 10th-grade entrance exam for public high schools at exam point of Ha Huy Tap secondary school in Binh Thanh District, HCMC.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, 98,681 ninth-grade students attended the 10th-grade entrance exam for public high schools in the city, but the enrollment quota of public high schools was only 77,355 students.

Therefore, over 21,000 students, who are not qualified for public high schools, will have to enroll in private high schools, centers for continuing education and vocational education and so on.

According to the plan, following the announcement of the municipal Department of Education and Training, from June 21 to June 26, students can submit the re-examination application at their secondary schools for re-evaluation according to regulations.

Along with announcing the entrance exam scores for public high schools, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training will continue to announce the reference scores for high schools for the gifted and high schools with integrated curriculums.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong