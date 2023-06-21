HCMC always accompanies Vietnam-Brazil relationship development

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai received Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Farani this morning.

At the reception, Chairman Mai strongly affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always accompanies the development of Vietnam-Brazil cooperation relations.

With the role as an economic locomotive of the country, HCMC has concentrated on the development of external relations, including relations with Brazil, the world's major economy and an important member of the BRICS Group comprising of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai hoped that Ho Chi Minh City and Brazil’s localities would promote relations in the fields of politics, economy, energy, people-to-people exchanges and cooperation through specific programs and projects.

The city looks forward to welcoming high-ranking delegations, investors and enterprises from Brazil, soon bringing two-way trade turnover up to US$3 billion.

Regarding the term of people-to-people exchanges, Chairman Mai suggested that both sides organize exchange and cooperation programs in music, cuisine, cinema, sports and so on.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai praised the proposals of Brazilian Ambassador Marco Farani on cooperation development between Ho Chi Minh City and Sao Paulo, and the municipal Department of External Affairs was assigned to implement the plan.

Chairman Mai said that HCMC needed to learn about the experience of Brazil’s strengths, including renewable energy.

Ambassador of Brazil in Vietnam Marco Farani expressed his thankfulness for the reception of the city leader.

Ambassador Marco Farani said that Brazil highly appreciated the relationship with Vietnam and expected to upgrade the ties between the two countries from comprehensive partners to strategic ones on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the diplomatic establishment of the two countries in 2024.

According to Ambassador Marco Farani, within the framework of the celebrations, the Vietnamese Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Brazil in September and after that Brazilian President Lula da Silva shall also have an official visit to Vietnam.

The Brazilian ambassador affirmed that the South American country is ready to cooperate and share its experience with Vietnam on the production of ethanol from sugar cane, and considered renewable energy as one of the core values in the relationship between the two countries.

Besides, the people-to-people exchange and cooperation development between HCMC and Brazil’s localities are among the top priorities of the two countries.

Via the Brazilian Football Association, Ambassador Marco Farani desired that the Brazilian National Football Team will have a friendly match with Vietnam National Football Team in advance of World Cup 2026, added Mr. Marco Farani.