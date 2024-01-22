HCMC aims to promote smart traffic system

Along with completing its transport infrastructure system, Ho Chi Minh City is building a smart traffic management and operation system using high technologies to deal with traffic congestion and reduce accidents.

The southern economic hub is the first locality to build a smart traffic operation centre, which has been put into operations in 2019, helping enhance the efficiency of traffic monitoring and regulation in the city.

Doan Van Tan, Director of the Urban Traffic Management and Operations Centre under the HCMC Department of Transport, said that the city is investing in completing the system of transport system and major transport works with the application of the TOD (Transit Oriented Development) model, enabling the implementation of traffic management and regulation on digital platforms.

He revealed that the department plans to build a complete traffic management and operation centre having all functions following traffic development orientations of the city.

Experts held that on the foundation of the underway smart traffic operation centre, HCMC should continue to make a breakthrough in the application of new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) in traffic management.

The city should increase data connections and sharing and expanding reaction and connectivity with public transportation service suppliers and transport work management agencies to enhance the efficiency of traffic regulation and operation, serving research and assessment of urban traffic situation and solving traffic congestion, they said.

The synchronous implementation of these solutions in particular periods will contribute to perfecting the city’s smart traffic system in the future, they added.

Vietnamplus