HCMC adjusts some bus routes during Tet holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport has just announced the adjustment for bus routes in the city to facilitate pasengers' travel during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Illustrative photo

The adjustment is applied from January 31 (the 21st day of the last lunar month of 2023) until February 19 (the 10th day of the first lunar month of 2024).

In particular, bus route 60-1 (Mien Tay Bus Station- Bien Hoa Bus Station) will increase its frequency to 66 trips per day from February 6 to February 8 and from February 13 to February 14.

Bus route No.109 (Saigon Bus Station- Tan Son Nhat Airport) will increase its frequency to 72 trips per day, operating 24/7 before and after the Tet holiday to meet the high travel demand of passengers and reduce traffic pressure in the area around Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Bus routes No.76, 93, 150, 55 and 26 connecting with the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station operate according to the directions of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport and the schedule issued by the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport.

