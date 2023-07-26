HCMC actively monitoring issues attracting much public concern



The discussion aims at exchanging experience and proposing measures for the supervision tasks between units within HCMC People’s Council and Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC as well as socio-political organizations at city level and below. This is expected to greatly boost the performance of these tasks.

Many participants voiced that monitoring units should actively collect information and detect inadequacies to pinpoint focused matters which attract much public concern and are practical and corresponding to the local missions in each specific time. It is necessary to invite experts in related fields to join the supervision team.

In her speech, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of HCMC People’s Council stated that in the near future, the Standing Committees of both HCMC People’s Council and Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC need more mechanisms to cooperate in monitoring the authorities of the 16 districts without a People’s Council at district and ward levels when applying the urban government model. Those mechanisms can minimize overlapping and decrease the workload at grassroots level.

She considered the implementation of Resolution 98 on piloting certain specific mechanisms and policies to develop HCMC is a great chance for a sustainable growth of the city. Thus, HCMC People’s Council has to devise yearly plans and theme-based plans for its supervision activities.



As to the project ‘Increasing the Role of Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Community in Monitoring Activities of the Party’s Organizations and Members, the Authorities at All Levels in HCMC in the 2021-2030 Period’, Chairwoman Le suggested that the Standing Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC provide more instructions so that grassroots units can better carry out the task.

Simultaneously, there should be directions for those units to depend on to implement the Law on Democracy at Grassroots Level. The monitoring content must have a clear focus so that supervision teams at both municipal and grassroots levels can do it at the same time, and then produce a comprehensive, precise evaluation.

Finally, the Chairwoman proposed that administrative reform is a wise selection as a monitoring content at both levels for an overall evaluation. Since it is challenging to find a senior official for the monitoring task, she suggested more attention to employee designation and timely training to help them improve their professional skills in handling tough situations.