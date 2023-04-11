HCMC accelerating traffic projects for economic recovery

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong last weekend paid several visits to on-going traffic projects in the city to address current issues there.



The first type of problems comes from the tardiness of state agencies in land clearance. Take Long Kieng Bridge project (in Nha Be District) as an example. It was approved in 2001, but after 22 years it still has to wait for Duyen Hai Power Co. and telecoms units to simultaneously relocate medium-low voltage power systems and data wires along the route.

Another project facing the same situation is the tunnel project at Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho Intersection (in District 7). Commencing in April 2020, the project just finishes 35 percent of its progress and has to wait for the relocation of the water supply system and 220kV high-voltage power system.

Obviously, if state agencies show more determination in finishing their land clearance task via mobilizing workers and equipment for the relocation of utilities systems, the two projects above could have been completed a long time ago to serve the public.

The second type of problems is the runaway of the project construction unit. Dong Van Cong Street expansion project (in Thu Duc City) belongs to that category. Starting in February 2020 with an investment of VND42 billion (US$1.8 million), the project has witnessed the escape of its construction unit, leaving behind much annoyance and danger for traffic users passing this street.

HCMC Transport Department has just proposed that the city inspect the project and punish any violations of related organizations, individuals. It is advisable that new contractors should be identified urgently to complete the remaining work and minimize negative impacts on both local residents and street users.

There are also traffic projects encountering various minor obstacles that need feasible handling measures. For instance, Ring Road No.2 was planned 16 years ago with a total length of 64km. 50km has been finished, but the last 14km cannot be done. The urban flooding prevention project, costing VND10 trillion ($426.5 million), has been done partially then stopped. The attention-attracted project of Metro No.1 from Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien needs quickly putting into commercial operation.

Clearly, the municipal authorities must first categorize problems in traffic projects behind schedule. Then corresponding state departments, agencies, and local authorities should be assigned with specific deadlines to tackle problems within their power. Any issues out of their power must be reported to relevant ministries and central state organizations for further directions.

A sensible use of the allocated public investment of VND70 trillion ($2.99 billion) this year by the Government can help accelerate traffic projects, offering job positions on the way and consuming building materials. This means positive signs for economic recovery citywide.

Overall, the completion of these essential traffic projects becomes the foundation to address several thorny urban issues like flooding and congestion, which have wreaked havoc to the life of city dwellers for many years.