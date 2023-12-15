HCMC accelerates progress of erosion prevention embankment projects

The HCMC People's Committee has urged districts, Thu Duc City, and investors to expedite the construction timelines of embankment projects for erosion prevention to safeguard the lives and assets of residents.

Erosion has caused the destruction of homes along the riverbank.

In line with this, the People's Committee of HCMC emphasizes the importance of providing proactive support to localities in implementing measures and plans to combat tidal flooding in areas where land has been handed over but embankment projects are yet to commence.

Upon the completion of the investment and the commencement of embankment projects, it is essential to organize a handover to the beneficiary units for effective management, operation, and utilization of the infrastructure.

The People's Committee of HCMC has directed the Department of Planning and Investment to prioritize and allocate investment funds for embankment construction projects to ensure that localities and entities adhere to timelines, achieve operational efficiency, and guarantee the safety of residential areas. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment will continue to chair and collaborate with relevant agencies and local authorities to intensify patrols and inspections and address violations related to unauthorized sand and gravel exploitation and transportation along the Saigon River (Cu Chi District area), Dong Nai River (Thu Duc City area), Long Tau River, Soai Rap River, and coastal areas of Can Gio District.

The Department of Transport must promptly submit a report to the municipal People's Committee to report to the HCMC People's Council regarding the investment policy decision for the construction project of a riverbank erosion prevention embankment along the Dong Nai River bank in Quarter 3, Thanh My Loi Ward, Thu Duc City. Additionally, it must collaborate with Binh Thanh District to suggest the investor urgently invest in the construction project for the Thanh Da Canal embankment - Section 1.1, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District.

Thu Duc City and districts must actively collaborate with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and relevant project investors to swiftly hand over the clear land for erosion prevention embankment projects to ensure the timely and conclusive completion of embankment projects across the city.

Based on the list of identified erosion-prone locations released by the People's Committee of HCMC, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts consistently organize awareness campaigns for residents residing near these areas to inform and encourage proactive measures for residents to prevent and respond to potential landslides.

According to the People's Committee of HCMC, among the 32 erosion-prone locations along rivers, canals, and ditches in HCMC in 2023, Thu Duc City has eight locations, Nha Be District has seven locations, Binh Chanh District has four locations, Can Gio District has seven locations, Binh Thanh District has four locations, Hoc Mon District has one location, and Cu Chi District has one location.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Bao Nghi