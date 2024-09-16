HCMC accelerates key transport projects

The HCMC People's Council in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications and HCMC Television (HTV) organized the “People Ask – Government Answers” program on road management and development on September 15.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan (C) attends the program. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, delegates raised a number of issues relating to the development of transportation infrastructure, particularly key projects in the city.

Speaking at the program, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Transport, Phan Cong Bang said that the city has completed a number of works, such as Ba Son, Phuoc Loc, Long Dai, Bung, Vam Sat, Long Kieng bridges, and Long Phuoc road. The current rate of land for transportation has reached 14.16 percent while the road density is 2.41 kilometers per square kilometer.

HCMC is focusing on implementing construction projects, such as Ring Roads 2,3, 4, and expressways. The municipal Transport Department will coordinate with relevant units to mobilize capital resources in accordance with Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, he added.

Delegates attend the program. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Director of the city Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority Luong Minh Phuc, several key projects in HCMC have been delayed for years due to problems and difficulties in site clearance.

He proposed problem-solving measures, including mobilizing the entire political system and local authorities to make efforts to solve land clearance, strengthening the responsibility and management capabilities of investors, and timely handling issues that may arise.

Head of the Urban Department of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Thanh Van suggested the municipal People’s Committee to direct relevant agencies to focus on implementing site clearance, accelerating the disbursement of transport projects, attracting resources from various economic sectors to participate in road projects to meet growing transportation demand and create driving forces for the city’s economic and social development.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh