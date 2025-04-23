HCMC accelerates implementation of key transportation projects

Ho Chi Minh City accelerates expansion of National Highway 13 from Binh Trieu Bridge to Vinh Binh Bridge. (Photo: SGGP)

According to document No. 2769/UBND-ĐT, regarding the Ring Road 4 project, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Construction to review and propose the use of a part of the remaining resettlement land fund in Nha Be District for residents affected by the project. In addition, the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District has been delegated to urgently prepare and submit an investment proposal in accordance with Decision No. 338/QĐ-UBND issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Regarding four existing BOT transport projects, including upgrading and expanding sections of National Highway 1 from Kinh Duong Vuong Street to the Long An provincial border, expansion of National Highway 13 from Binh Trieu Bridge to Vinh Binh Bridge, upgrading National Highway 22 from An Suong intersection to Ring Road 3, and upgrading the North-South axis road from Nguyen Van Linh Street to the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Finance in coordination with the Department of Transport, Thu Duc City, and relevant districts to ensure sufficient funding for the implementation of compensation, support, and resettlement work.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh