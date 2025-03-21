HCMC: 281 State officials submitted letters of resignation, early retirement

The Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in collaboration with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference on socio-economic issues in the city on March 20.

At the press conference, Deputy Director of the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Bac Nam, said the department received 281 resignation and retirement letters, including 237 cases of early retirement and 44 individuals who have expressed a desire to voluntarily resign. The Department of Home Affairs will submit these cases to the Standing Committee of the city’s Party Committee before sending a report to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in the upcoming meeting for timely adjustments.

In addition, Deputy Director of the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, provided information on the results of the compilation of opinions from members of the Selection Council for the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Creativity Awards 2025.

Accordingly, the organization board of the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Creativity Awards 2025 received 292 submissions and decided to present awards to 52 projects, solutions, and products, covering categories consisting of economic development, defense and security, public administration, media, literature and arts, science and technology, and innovative and creative startups.

The award ceremony of the 4th edition is expected to take place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Regarding the first store of a popular Chinese milk tea chain, Chagee, in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, which released its app displaying a map suspected of containing China's illegal "nine-dash line" ahead of the brand's grand opening in the city, Deputy Head of the Inspection Division of the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Binh Thien, said that the Department of Culture and Sports in coordination with the Department of Public Security of the city has worked with Chagee Vietnam Company Limited.

The Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City has called on the people and organizations to use official map sources and not arbitrarily modify or distort map pictures, which could lead to misunderstandings or misrepresentation of national sovereignty.

