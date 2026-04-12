Central localities take proactive measures to mitigate forest fire risks

Rangers and forest protection forces conduct regular patrols at Bach Ma National Park, regardless of day or night or harsh weather conditions. (Photo: SGGP)

On April 11, Mr. Nguyen Vu Linh, Director of Bach Ma National Park, stated that intense heat combined with the dry, hot Lao wind is significantly elevating the risk of forest fires across the Central region, particularly in areas where roads run through forested zones.

Along the La Son – Hoa Lien Expressway, which stretches 66km—about 11km of which passes through Bach Ma National Park—dense undergrowth combined with frequent human activity poses a heightened risk of large-scale fires.

To proactively mitigate these risks, the park’s management has implemented the “four on-site” principle, establishing checkpoints along the route, coordinating with residents to clear vegetation, and creating firebreaks measuring 4–5 meters in width. At the same time, patrols have been intensified, and stricter control measures have been enforced on vehicle stopping and parking along the expressway.

In Quang Tri, Mr. Dinh Thanh Quang, Deputy Director in charge of the Management Board of protection forests in Dong Hoi and coastal areas, stated that the forests under the unit’s management mainly consist of casuarina, acacia, and melaleuca with dense undergrowth, resulting in a very high risk of fire.

Of particular concern is a more than 30km BOT road running through forested areas, where vehicles frequently stop for passengers to rest or smoke, increasing the likelihood of ignition sources. To enhance preparedness, the unit has deployed forces on a 24/7 basis at watchtowers and key locations to ensure a timely response in the event of any fire incidents.

In Nghe An, temperatures in recent days have commonly ranged between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius. The locality has issued province-wide warnings over forest fire risks while directing relevant units to urgently implement forest fire prevention and control plans.

From the afternoon of April 10 to the early hours of April 11, a series of forest fires broke out in the communes of Tan Chau, Bich Hao, Chau Binh, and Tam Hop in Nghe An Province. However, thanks to early detection and the prompt mobilization of firefighting forces, all incidents were swiftly brought under control.

By Van Thang, Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh