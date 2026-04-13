Nghe An student honored for heroic rescue at Cua Lo Beach

A 10th grader in Nghe An Province has been commended by local Youth Union officials for his courageous effort in saving drowning victims from dangerous rip currents at Cua Lo Beach.

Vo Hoang Thanh is given a certificate of merit and a gift

On the afternoon of April 12, Nguyen Cong Minh, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Vinh Loc Ward, Nghe An Province, said the union had presented a certificate of merit and a gift to Vo Hoang Thanh, a 10th-grade student at Nghi Loc 3 High School, in recognition of his courageous act in rescuing drowning victims.

At around 4:20 p.m. on April 10, while walking along Cua Lo Beach, Vo Hoang Thanh spotted three people in distress in an area with strong rip currents.

The high schooler quickly borrowed a life buoy from nearby residents and swam into the dangerous waters, successfully bringing two victims back to shore. The rescued individuals were later taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Due to exhaustion and powerful waves, he was unable to reach the third person.

According to the Youth Union Secretary of Vinh Loc Ward, a formal proposal has been submitted to higher authorities to further recognize and commend Vo Hoang Thanh’s brave act. The initiative aims to promote exemplary acts and positive role models within the community.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan