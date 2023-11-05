Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2023 attracts large number of visitors

The Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2023 taking place at the Tran Nhan Tong pedestrian space in the capital city attracted a large number of visitors.

The event themed “Hanoi – Come to love” includes a series of arts and cultural activities promoting souvenirs and craft products of craft villages, gift production businesses, provinces, and cities nationwide.

Several activities were held during the three-day event from November 3-5, such as traditional folk art performances, a skateboarding show, street circus performances, flash mobs, a craft workshop, and others.

Artisan Dang Van Hau who owns a stall selling traditional craft products of To He, toy figures that are made of rice dough said that the difficulty in developing this kind of Vietnamese traditional art is the maintenance and enhancement of images of folk culture along with revivification of the classical designs featuring national characteristics.

In order to design as souvenirs, To He must be developed into more-sophisticated products, he added.

A display booth of art-quality bamboo and rattan products of Phu Vinh Craft Village attracted many visitors. At present, Phu Vinh's sophisticated rattan and bamboo products have entered markets such as China, Thailand, Laos, and others, Ms. Mai, an artisan of Phu Vinh Craft Village said.