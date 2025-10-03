Hanoi to start construction on new metro line worth US$1.3 billion

Set to be completed by 2030, the route is considered an important component of the capital’s public transport system.

Construction on Line 2.1 Nam Thang Long–Tran Hung Dao section, the first one of the five lines of Hanoi’s Metro Line 2 (Noi Bai–Hoang Quoc Viet) will begin next Thursday with an investment of more than VND35.5 trillion (US$1.3 billion).

Planned for completion by 2030, the route is regarded as a vital part of the capital’s public transport system, supporting its ambition to become a green, smart and modern city through sustainable transport development.

The construction plan for the Nam Thang Long–Tran Hung Dao section of Hanoi’s Metro Line 2. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB)

The line will run through Xuan Dinh, Dong Ngac, Thuong Cat, Tay Ho, Cau Giay, Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem and Hai Ba Trung. Starting from Nam Thang Long area, it will follow major streets including Hoang Quoc Viet, Phan Dinh Phung and Dinh Tien Hoang (which lies next to the iconic Hoan Kiem Lake) before ending on Tran Hung Dao Street in downtown Hanoi.

The section will stretch 11.5km in total, with 2.6km elevated and 8.9km underground. Ten trains, each with four carriages, will operate on the route.

The project’s investment of more than VND35.5 trillion includes VND5.9 trillion (US$223.6 million) from the State budget and VND29.6 trillion (US$1.1 billion) in ODA loans from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Hanoi’s Metro Line 2 is part of the city’s master plan to 2045 with a vision to 2065, and is expected to drive socio-economic growth and improve urban liveability once operational.

