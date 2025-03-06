Hanoi to demolish ‘Shark Jaw’ building for underground development

Hanoi authorities agreed to demolish the iconic ‘Shark Jaw’ building in its central district to create space for underground infrastructure.

Leaders of the Hanoi People's Committee have just issued a conclusion directing the planning and organization of architectural landscape space in the Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square area in Hoan Kiem District.

The findings indicate that the Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square is a site of significant historical and cultural importance, linking two key regions which are the Hoan Kiem Lake Special National Monument to the north and the Old Quarter National Monument to the south. This development is being executed concurrently with research and investment efforts aimed at enhancing other public spaces surrounding Hoan Kiem Lake, in accordance with the directives of the Central Government, the City Party Committee, and the Hanoi People's Committee.

Regarding the implementation process and procedures, the Hanoi People's Committee concurs with the Department of Planning and Architecture’s recommendation to develop a dedicated urban design plan. This plan will be based on the conceptual ideas and architectural landscape solutions for the Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square area, serving as a foundation for the investment project aimed at renovating and restructuring the square’s space.

Notably, regarding the content of researching ideas and orienting solutions, the Hanoi People's Committee agrees with the proposal to demolish the ‘Shark Jaw’ building on Dinh Tien Hoang and Cau Go streets, proposing underground space in the existing square area and expanded space after demolishing the building.

On that basis, the Hanoi People's Committee has tasked the Hoan Kiem District People's Committee with organizing the development of a separate urban design project for the Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square area in compliance with legal regulations.

Once the conceptual plan and architectural landscape solutions are completed, the Hoan Kiem District People's Committee will lead and collaborate with the consulting unit to seek feedback from the Architecture Council of the capital city. Based on this input, the urban design project will be refined and finalized.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan