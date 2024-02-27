Hanoi to ask for WB’s help with design of national railway station

A graphic design of the Ngoc Hoi railway station complex.

The Hanoi department coordinated with the Planning and Investment Department under the Ministry of Transport and the Vietnam Railway Authority to work out a preliminary design on the general layout of this station, which will be located in the suburbs of Hanoi.



Assistance from the WB is essential for completing the design, the municipal Transport Department said, noting that the WB is highly interested in and supports this technical assistance project.



A draft general layout study has been completed by WB specialists. To take the next steps, the WB needs official proposals from the municipal People’s Committee and the Ministry of Transport. Therefore, the administration of Hanoi should send the proposal early, according to the local department.



The Ngoc Hoi station complex already had its detailed plan at a scale of 1:500 approved by the Hanoi People’s Committee.



In the railway network master plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, national rail routes will not traverse the centre of Hanoi.



The Ngoc Hoi station complex, covering about 171ha, will serve as the starting point of high-speed railway lines and the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City national rail route, and also as a depot of urban railways in the capital city.

VNA