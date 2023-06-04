Hanoi residents flock to supermarkets due to power outages

|
Residents in Long Bien District flock to Aeon Mall Long Bien to avoid the heat.
Weather forecasts predict that a "relieving" rain will arrive on the 4th or 5th of June, bringing temporary relief from this heatwave.
On June 3, multiple areas in Hanoi experienced localized power outages as part of rotating power cuts implemented to alleviate strain on the system.
Due to power outages in Long Bien District in Hanoi, residents flocked to major shopping centers like Aeon Mall Long Bien and Big C to seek refuge from the intense heat, as temperatures soared to 37-38 degrees Celsius in the afternoon of June 3.
On the morning of June 3, Aeon Mall Long Bien made an announcement regarding the continuous hot weather and ongoing rotating power cuts in the Long Bien area. To support the community during this period of electricity shortage, the shopping center has set aside an area on the third floor and provided additional seating in the lobby for people to rest and find shelter from the sun. This gesture reflects the spirit of solidarity in sharing the challenges faced during this time.
Aeon Mall Long Bien has set aside an area on the third floor and provided additional seating in the lobby for people to rest and find shelter from the sun. (Photo courtesy of Aeon Mall Long Bien)
Hanoi Power Corporation has released a notification regarding a planned series of power cuts in different areas (on a rotational basis) from June 3 to 10. In certain locations, there will be uninterrupted power outages lasting up to 8 hours.
In Hoan Kiem District, there were also specific areas that experienced power outages on June 3, leading to temporary closures of restaurants and the cancellation of customers' reservations. However, the areas that had undergone rotating power cuts the day before generally did not face power cuts the following day, which provided some relief for the residents and eased their concerns.
In Cam Pha City (Quang Ninh), due to a prolonged power outage and concerns about potential future outages, many residents rushed to local electronics stores to purchase generators, charger fans, ice coolers, and other related items. However, many stores have depleted their stock and are unable to meet the demand, leading to higher prices than usual.
Many people rush to local electronics stores to purchase generators, charger fans, ice coolers, and other related items.
Power outages are occurring on a large scale in provinces like Nam Dinh, Hoa Binh, Hai Duong, and Phu Tho. In many areas, power cuts are happening unexpectedly, not following the announced schedule. These power cuts often occur during peak hours, from midday to afternoon, the hottest time of the day, and can last for several consecutive hours. However, most of the power outages primarily happen during the daytime, with electricity being restored at night, providing some relief to the residents and minimizing inconvenience.
"Golden rain" to bring relief
According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on June 3, there was scorching heat in the Northern region and areas from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen, although the intensity was lower than on June 2, including Bao Lac District (Cao Bang) at 37.4 degrees Celsius, Tay Hieu Commune (Nghe An) at 37.8 degrees Celsius, Do Luong District (Nghe An) at 38 degrees Celsius, Huong Son District (Ha Tinh) at 38.1 degrees Celsius, Quy Nhon City (Binh Dinh) at 38 degrees Celsius, and Tuy Hoa City (Phu Yen) at 37.6 degrees Celsius.
In the evening and night of June 3, the mountainous and midland areas of the Northern region experienced light to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some localized areas receiving significant rainfall of 20-50mm and even exceeding 80mm in some places.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected in the regions from Da Nang to Binh Thuan, the Central Highlands, and the Southern region, with moderate to heavy rainfall ranging from 20mm to 40mm and some areas receiving over 60mm.
Starting from June 4, the heat in the Northern region is expected to gradually decrease, while the area from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen will still experience intense heat, although it will also gradually subside from June 5.
Simultaneously, there will be widespread and prolonged periods of refreshing rain and thunderstorms in the mountainous and midland areas of the Northern region, as well as in the Central Highlands and the Southern region, in the coming days.