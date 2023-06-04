Hanoi residents flock to supermarkets due to power outages

The intense heat persists, with ongoing power outages in various locations, forcing Hanoi residents to seek shelter in shopping centers to avoid the heat.

Related News Widespread rotating power cuts disrupt daily life

Weather forecasts predict that a "relieving" rain will arrive on the 4th or 5th of June, bringing temporary relief from this heatwave.

On June 3, multiple areas in Hanoi experienced localized power outages as part of rotating power cuts implemented to alleviate strain on the system.

Due to power outages in Long Bien District in Hanoi, residents flocked to major shopping centers like Aeon Mall Long Bien and Big C to seek refuge from the intense heat, as temperatures soared to 37-38 degrees Celsius in the afternoon of June 3.

On the morning of June 3, Aeon Mall Long Bien made an announcement regarding the continuous hot weather and ongoing rotating power cuts in the Long Bien area. To support the community during this period of electricity shortage, the shopping center has set aside an area on the third floor and provided additional seating in the lobby for people to rest and find shelter from the sun. This gesture reflects the spirit of solidarity in sharing the challenges faced during this time.

Hanoi Power Corporation has released a notification regarding a planned series of power cuts in different areas (on a rotational basis) from June 3 to 10. In certain locations, there will be uninterrupted power outages lasting up to 8 hours.

In Hoan Kiem District, there were also specific areas that experienced power outages on June 3, leading to temporary closures of restaurants and the cancellation of customers' reservations. However, the areas that had undergone rotating power cuts the day before generally did not face power cuts the following day, which provided some relief for the residents and eased their concerns.

In Cam Pha City (Quang Ninh), due to a prolonged power outage and concerns about potential future outages, many residents rushed to local electronics stores to purchase generators, charger fans, ice coolers, and other related items. However, many stores have depleted their stock and are unable to meet the demand, leading to higher prices than usual.

Power outages are occurring on a large scale in provinces like Nam Dinh, Hoa Binh, Hai Duong, and Phu Tho. In many areas, power cuts are happening unexpectedly, not following the announced schedule. These power cuts often occur during peak hours, from midday to afternoon, the hottest time of the day, and can last for several consecutive hours. However, most of the power outages primarily happen during the daytime, with electricity being restored at night, providing some relief to the residents and minimizing inconvenience.