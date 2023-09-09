Hanoi police reorganize traffic in downtown areas during US President’s visit

US President Joseph R. Biden will visit Hanoi on September 10 so the police force in the city will reorganize traffic in the downtown area.

In order to create smooth traffic as well as ensure safety and security during the visit, the Hanoi Department of Public Security will reorganize and regulate traffic and guide vehicles of all kinds to travel in the area.

Particularly, from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on September 10 and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the next day, all drivers of passenger cars, cargo trucks excluding buses, environmental sanitation vehicles and public service vehicles, fixed-route buses will be temporarily prohibited in some routes.

Besides, private cars and motorbikes shall be limited in districts of Tay Ho, Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, Dong Da, Cau Giay, Nam Tu Liem, Dong Anh, Soc Son and Me Linh.

Meanwhile, vehicles traveling from localities of Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Hai Phong and Hai Duong to provinces of Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen and others will head to National Highway No.5 – Nguyen Van Linh – Ly Son – Dong Tru Bridge – Truong Sa – Hoang Sa – Vo Van Kiet – National Highway No.3 or can travel from National Highway No.5 – Thanh Tri Bridge – Phu Dong Bridge – National Highway No.3 to the localities to the North and vice versa.

Vehicles departing from localities of Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh and Ha Nam to provinces of Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen and so on can travel to Phap Van – Ngoc Hoi – Phan Trong Tue – Phung Hung – Xa La – Van Phu – Le Trong Tan – Provincial Highway No.70 – Nhon – National Highway No.32 – Vinh Thinh Bridge (or Trung Ha Bridge) to the localities to the North comprising Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen and vice versa.