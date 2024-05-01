Hanoi maintains its lead in localities with highest number of OCOP products

With more than 2,000 OCOP products, as of April, Hanoi maintains its lead in the localities in the country with the highest number of One Commune One Product (OCOP) products being rated from three stars and above.

A display booth of OCOP products at an exhibition held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

According to Central New Rural Coordination Office, under the "One Commune One Product" (OCOP) program, there are more products, specialties, agricultural products, and rural industries that have contributed to developing the potential and strengths of localities.

At the end of April 2024, all 63 provinces and cities nationwide have implemented the evaluation and rating for more than 12,000 OCOP products. The capital city of Hanoi maintains its lead in the localities in the country with the highest number of One Commune One Product (OCOP) products being rated from three stars and above.

Among them, there are 73.9 percent of OCOP products achieved a three-star accreditation, 24.7 percent of OCOP products gained a rating of four stars, 42 five-star products, and the remaining items identified as potential 5-star products.

Hanoi has evaluated and rated over 2,700 OCOP products from 2019 to date and set a target of rating 3,054 products by the end of 2025. Of these, there are 6 five-star products, 12 potential five-star products, 1,473 four-star products, and 1,220 three-star products.

The Red River delta region also takes the leading position in regions nationwide with the largest number of OCOP products, accounting for 30.7 percent of the total number of OCOP products of the country, followed by the Mekong Delta region accounting for 18.3 percent, the Northern mountainous region 16.8 percent, and the Southeast region 5.8 percent.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh