HCMC supports consumption of Binh Thuan’s OCOP products

The HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) and the Department of Industry and Trade of Binh Thuan Province on April 22 cooperated to organize the “Week of Exhibiting Typical Products, OCOP Products of Binh Thuan Province in 2024”.

The “Week of Exhibiting Typical Products, OCOP Products of Binh Thuan Province in 2024” is organized in HCMC from April 22 - 29. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is one of the activities aimed at seeking domestic consumption market and export markets for local specialties and OCOP products (One Commune One Product) of Binh Thuan Province.

Director of HCMC’s ITPC Tran Phu Lu said that HCMC is the country’s major consumption market with a population of more than 10 million people. The southern metropolis has a developed distribution system and serves as a gateway to international trade. The city is also a production and export hub with numerous intermediary export processing businesses. The “Week of Exhibiting Typical Products, OCOP Products of Binh Thuan Province in 2024” is an opportunity for businesses and residents of the city to access local products from Binh Thuan Province.

The event will also support businesses, cooperatives, and production facilities in Binh Thuan Province to get more information about consumer trends in the city, update product regulations and standards to enter supermarkets as well as meet requirements for goods of distributors, export processing businesses, and e-commerce platforms in HCMC.

Products of Binh Thuan Province are on the display. (Photo: SGGP)

Binh Thuan Province has currently 128 products that meet the OCOP standards. Among them, there are 94 3-star products, 32 4-star products, and two items identified as potential 5-star products. There are also 60 typical rural industrial products.

The province has a wide range of diverse and abundant products featuring the local identities in the coastal area, such as fish sauce, seafood products, dragon fruits and products made of dragon fruits, bird’s nests, and agricultural products

The “Week of Exhibiting Typical Products, OCOP Products of Binh Thuan Province in 2024” will take place from April 22 - 29 at the Export Showroom located at 92-96 Nguyen Hue, District 1 in HCMC.

By Ai Van – Translated by Kim Khanh