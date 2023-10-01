Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023 attracts huge number of visitors

The Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023 was themed “Hanoi in Autumn – Come to love it” which has diverse activities with the typical characteristics of Hanoi in autumn.
Visitors can experience, visit and go shopping at 150 booths along Dinh Tien Hoang, Le Thach and Bat Giac (Octagon) house showcasing local specialties.
Despite hot weather, the festival atmosphere was still bustling and joyful with a series of activities.
Some photos at the Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023:
Dragon dance teams perform in front of the statue of King Ly Thai To. (Photo: Ha Nguyen)
Hanoi circus artists impress with street performances. (Photo: Ha Nguyen)
Many women wear Ao dai- the traditional costume of Vietnamese people. (Photo: Ha Nguyen)
Many cultural features of traditional craft villages are recreated.
Joyful and bustling atmosphere covers Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023