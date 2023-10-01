SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023 attracts huge number of visitors

SGGPO
Domestic and international tourists flocked to Hoan Kiem Lake Walking Street in the capital city of Hanoi to participate in the first Hanoi Autumn Festival on September 30.

The Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023 was themed “Hanoi in Autumn – Come to love it” which has diverse activities with the typical characteristics of Hanoi in autumn.

Visitors can experience, visit and go shopping at 150 booths along Dinh Tien Hoang, Le Thach and Bat Giac (Octagon) house showcasing local specialties.

Despite hot weather, the festival atmosphere was still bustling and joyful with a series of activities.

Some photos at the Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023:

Dragon dance teams perform in front of the statue of King Ly Thai To. (Photo: Ha Nguyen) ảnh 1

Dragon dance teams perform in front of the statue of King Ly Thai To. (Photo: Ha Nguyen)
Hanoi circus artists impress with street performances. (Photo: Ha Nguyen) ảnh 3

Hanoi circus artists impress with street performances. (Photo: Ha Nguyen)
Many women wear Ao dai- the traditional costume of Vietnamese people. (Photo: Ha Nguyen) ảnh 5

Many women wear Ao dai- the traditional costume of Vietnamese people. (Photo: Ha Nguyen)
Many cultural features of traditional craft villages are recreated. ảnh 6

Many cultural features of traditional craft villages are recreated.
Joyful and bustling atmosphere covers Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023 ảnh 7

Joyful and bustling atmosphere covers Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023
By Ha Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

