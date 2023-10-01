Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023 attracts huge number of visitors

Domestic and international tourists flocked to Hoan Kiem Lake Walking Street in the capital city of Hanoi to participate in the first Hanoi Autumn Festival on September 30.

The Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023 was themed “Hanoi in Autumn – Come to love it” which has diverse activities with the typical characteristics of Hanoi in autumn.

Visitors can experience, visit and go shopping at 150 booths along Dinh Tien Hoang, Le Thach and Bat Giac (Octagon) house showcasing local specialties.

Despite hot weather, the festival atmosphere was still bustling and joyful with a series of activities.

Some photos at the Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023: