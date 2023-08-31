Handling of traffic violations reinforced during National Day holiday

The traffic police force in HCMC this morning traffic inspectors to perform a patrol on checking and handling means of transport violating regulations during the National Day holiday.

Specifically, the Rach Chiec Traffic Police Team under the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) was patroling on Vo Nguyen Giap Street, formerly known as Hanoi Highway, in Thu Duc City, to check and detect cases without compliance with regulations of passenger transport business, comprising those reated to routes, tickets, badges, list of passengers, transportation orders and so on and fined three cases with violations of illegally stopping, picking up and dropping off passengers.

The PC08 said that the unit will continue to strengthen the patrols and handle violation cases in the city during the peak days of the National Day holiday to ensure traffic order.