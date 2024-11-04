National

Ha Tinh: Numerous water reservoirs begin discharging excess water

On the morning of November 4, in preparation for expected heavy rainfall, several water reservoirs in Ha Tinh Province, including Boc Nguyen, Thuong Song Tri, and Khe Xai, began discharging excess water.

Mr. Tran Duy Chien, Chairman of the Member Council of Nam Ha Tinh Irrigation One Member Co., Ltd., reported that the discharge commenced at 8 a.m. on the same day.

avatar-of-video-1358361-3365.png.jpg
On the morning of November 4, water discharge begins at the Boc Nguyen water reservoir.

According to the forecast, from the night of November 3 to 8, Ha Tinh is anticipated to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with particularly heavy downpours expected on November 4 and 8. To ensure safety for the infrastructure and downstream areas, the company announced the following discharge rates: between 5 cubic meters per second and 120 cubic meters per second for the Boc Nguyen and Thuong Song Tri reservoirs, and between 5 cubic meters per second and 60 cubic meters per second for the Khe Xai Reservoir. The duration of the discharge will depend on weather conditions and the water levels in the reservoirs.

ccc-5489.jpg.jpg
The Thuong Song Tri Reservoir begins water discharge on November 4.
aqqq-3973.jpg.jpg
The Khe Xai Reservoir discharges water at a rate ranging from 5 cubic meters per second to 60 cubic meters per second.

The company has also urged local authorities in affected areas to promptly inform and guide residents on safety measures. The Boc Nguyen Reservoir has a designed capacity of approximately 24 million cubic meters, the Thuong Song Tri Reservoir about 25.4 million cubic meters, and the Khe Xai Reservoir approximately 10.9 million cubic meters.

On the morning of November 4, heavy rain led to localized flooding in several areas of Quang Tri Province, disrupting transportation and causing vehicle breakdowns and damage.

z5997114282801-d53af2e69ed61250d08f23c4c595eca3-9827.jpg.jpg
z5997114333702-9b7f9925bbaf7a5c93f5e33bbbff8b86-5062.jpg.jpg
Several roads in Dong Ha City experience localized flooding, making it difficult for people and vehicles to navigate.

In Dong Ha City, roads including Hung Vuong, Le The Hieu, Ngo Sy Lien, Dang Dung, and Thanh Tinh were submerged by 20 to 40 centimeters, making travel difficult for both people and vehicles.

The Quang Tri Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue reported that between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on November 4, the lowland areas of Quang Tri experienced torrential downpours, with total rainfall generally ranging from 50 to 80 mm. Some locations recorded even higher amounts, such as Trung Son with 104.4 mm and Hai An with 106 mm, while the midland and mountainous regions received less than 10 mm of rain.

Some photos of localized flooding in Dong Ha City:

z5997114252393-24d7f9308bcc89cc529fa48a7e58d268-5358.jpg.jpg
z5997114274345-7a78e70833bdc531272caccdae45eb08-9268.jpg.jpg
z5997114290399-5a93f4676daeda654c5fade2f15b9656-4856.jpg.jpg
z5997114295837-982e71a1169d082a174213bd33296b6f-9695.jpg.jpg
z5997114310428-1fd2936dc49b509275948cb77386b549-4989.jpg.jpg
z5997114317216-56991e185ae785585d937a15bc351213-3764.jpg.jpg
z5997114320095-f288eab0447e9617f5b72ab8a574b6bc-6989.jpg.jpg
z5997114325816-af05d2dfdad8d6777fdc65d99c2ef310-2997.jpg.jpg
By Van Thang, Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan

