Ha Long Bay helicopter crash victims found

On the morning of April 6, more than 200 people and 30 vehicles of all kinds were mobilized to conduct fastest and most effective search and rescue activities for the victims of a helicopter crash in Ha Long Bay area of northern Quang Ninh province.

On April 5 night, the Traffic Police Department sent two working groups with 21 officers and three vessels to the site to search for the victims.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has signed a Prime Minister’s dispatch ordering relevant ministries, agencies and localities to take measures and mobilize forces and vehicles to conduct fastest and most effective search and rescue activities.

The body of the pilot and three other victims had been found.

The dispatch clarified that a Bell-505 helicopter, owned by the Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company under the Vietnam Helicopter Corporation, got an accident at about 5 p.m. on April 5 in the sea area of Gia Luan commune, Cat Hai District of Hai Phong city while carrying four Vietnamese tourists on a sightseeing tour of Ha Long Bay.

In the dispatch, the Ministry of National Defence is tasked to investigate into the incident, reviewing all flight control procedures, fixing shortcomings and ensuring utmost safety for flights, while supporting the pilot’s family.