Ha Giang Province holds burial services for soldiers' remains

The People's Committee of Ha Giang Province held a burial ceremony for six remains of Vietnamese soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence and peace of the country.

Former President Truong Tan Sang and delegates sincerely offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to the fallen heroes and martyrs.

The burial ceremony took place at the Vi Xuyen Martyrs Cemetery in the province of Ha Giang on July 12 with the participation of former State President Truong Tan Sang, leaders from centrally-run ministries and agencies and leaders of Ha Giang Province.

On this occasion, former State President Truong Tan Sang also attended the inauguration ceremonies of Khuoi En School in Thuong Binh Commune in Bac Quang District and the renovation project of Thanh Duc Primary and Secondary School in Thanh Duc Commune, Vi Xuyen District.

Former State President Truong Tan Sang and members of a volunteer delegation from Ho Chi Minh City presented breeding cattle to two households who are landmine victims of Phuong Tien Commune, Vi Xuyen District.

In July, the volunteer delegation will collaborate with the Ha Giang Red Cross Society to offer 20 breeding cattle worth a total of VND300 million (US$11,804) and 10 savings books worth VND100 million (US$3,935) to families of veterans, martyrs, former soldiers and landmine victims with difficult circumstances in Vi Xuyen District.

As of July 12, Deputy Minister of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan signed a decision to issue an implementation plan for organizing activities to mark the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2024).

Throughout July, key events have taken place to commemorate war heroes, martyrs and volunteer soldiers such as incense-offering ceremonies of leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee at the Ben Duoc Memorial Temple in Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Son Martyrs Cemetery in the Central province of Quang Tri, Phu Quoc Martyrs Cemetery in the province of Kien Giang, Vi Xuyen Martyrs Cemetery in the Northern mountainous province of Ha Giang and Hang Duong Martyrs Cemetery in Con Dao and so on.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong