Green Vietnam Festival 2024 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The 2024 Green Vietnam Festival was opened at the Youth Cultural House in Ho Chi Minh City on November 9.

The 2024 Green Vietnam Festival is kicked off. (Photo: Minh Hai)

The event, themed “Reduce – Reuse – Recycle”, organized by Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper in collaboration with other units, aims at calling on organizations, individuals and the business community to join hands in action for a green Vietnam.

The two-day event is expected to welcome numerous visitors to experience and explore the exhibition space showcasing solutions, models and green products of businesses.

Additionally, seminars about topics such as waste sorting at the source, environmental protection, climate change and so on will take place at the event.

The Green Vietnam Festival is one of the special activities among the series of events of the Green Vietnam Project, organized by Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the Packaging Recycling Organization Vietnam (PRO VN) and other partners.

Delegates explore the green development model at a booth of Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company Vinamilk. (Photo: Minh Hai)

The Green Vietnam Project is a communication project that aims to actualize several commitments of Vietnam at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26); respond to environmental activities; launch and spread messages on climate change; promote recycled products, the carbon credit market and circular economy; raise awareness of the importance of environmental protection.

Attending and delivering his opening marks, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan said that media is a top-priority solution among measures to prevent environmental pollution towards sustainable development.

The activities under the Green Vietnam Project have great significance, making a practical contribution to building a green Vietnam.

This project is believed to continue to be expanded as well as become a regular and strong propaganda activity for a greener, cleaner and more beautiful Ho Chi Minh City.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong