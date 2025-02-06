Green space target: 1m² per person by 2030 in Ho Chi Minh City

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City has set an ambitious target of providing at least one square meter of green space per resident by 2030.

The office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee this afternoon announced that regarding the city's Public Park and Green Tree Development Program for the period 2020 – 2030, the municipal People's Committee assigned relevant agencies to implement ambitious green space targets in the above mention period. The goals include increasing green space per capita, expanding green areas and enhancing urban greenery.

To carry out these goals, the southern metropolis strives for at least 1 square meter of public green land per person by 2030 while developing an additional 10 hectares of public green spaces. Last but not least, the city will plant more 50,000 trees.

To achieve its goals, the city emphasizes the development of parks in suburban neighborhoods and areas with high population density. This includes investing in multifunctional parks with a focus on utilizing public land to minimize expenses.

Additionally, there will be enhancements to existing parks, with a variety of amenities to cater to diverse user needs. In terms of urban forestry, the city will focus on managing and mitigating risks associated with street trees, establishing guidelines for appropriate tree species along major thoroughfares, and executing a tree improvement plan from 2026 to 2030.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has announced plans to invest in the development of an additional 237.51 hectares of public parks from 2020 to 2025, achieving 158 percent of its target.

Additionally, the city aims to create 54.04 hectares of green space, which represents 540 percent of the initial goal, and to plant and renovate 42,534 trees, reaching 140 percent of the target. However, only 8 out of 75 prioritized projects have been incorporated into the public investment plan for 2020-2025, primarily due to financial constraints.

In addition, the Investment Law 2020 and Decree 59/2014 do not allow the call for social contributions for construction of parks and planting of trees under the PPP method.

Worse, there is currently no unit dedicated to researching urban tree species, developing a tree database, or establishing specialized technical regulations. Additionally, there are no specific guidelines governing the management and utilization of public assets within parks, such as parking lots, canteens, and vending machines.

The southern largest city has successfully met and surpassed numerous objectives for park and tree development during the 2020-2025 timeframe; however, it continues to encounter significant challenges related to funding, investment policies, and the management of park resources. Looking ahead to the 2025-2030 period, the city plans to enhance the public green space to a minimum of one square meter per person, further expand park areas, increase the number of trees, and improve the management of urban green infrastructure.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Anh Quan