Green Growth Show 2023 under framework of HEF 2023 kicked off

The Green Growth Show 2023, along with various sideline activities within the framework of the 4th HCMC Economic Forum (HEF) in 2023, took place on September 13.

On the evening of September 13, at Lam Son Park in District 1, the opening ceremony of the Green Growth Product and Service Exhibition (Green Growth Show 2023), along with various sideline activities within the framework of the 4th HCMC Economic Forum (HEF) in 2023 took place. The theme for this year's forum is "Green Growth - The Journey to Zero Emission."

The event garnered the presence of Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, as well as leaders representing various cities worldwide, a multitude of international experts who actively participate in the HEF 2023, foreign consulates stationed in HCMC, and delegates from the business community.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, emphasized the city's perspective that rapid and sustainable development hinges on the imperative of strengthening support for the robust growth of the business community. This support aims to assist businesses in advancing their products and embracing green production models while encouraging the shift towards green production and circular economy practices.

This event also provides a valuable opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises in HCMC to foster connections and collaborations with both domestic and international counterparts. Simultaneously, the exhibition contributes significantly to the propagation of a green and environmentally conscious lifestyle, fostering a culture of sustainable consumption among the populace.

The Green Growth Show 2023 has attracted the involvement of 100 domestic and international companies, as well as prominent brands from Vietnam and HCMC, with nine groups of prominent green growth products and services, including green energy, green and organic agriculture, green production and exports, green transportation, green and smart urban areas, environmental green solutions, green consumer goods, green finance, and eco-friendly tourism.

The Green Growth Show 2023 will be open continuously for visitors from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day from September 13 to September 17. The organizers expect to attract approximately 50,000 visitors.