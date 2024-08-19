International

Grand welcome ceremony held for Party General Secretary, President To Lam

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse chaired a grand welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam To Lam (right) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping wave at children at the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader in Beijing on August 19 morning. (Photo: VNA)

The welcome ceremony was held with 21-cannon salute, the highest level for a head of state.

The Vietnamese leader and his spouse are making a State visit to China from August 18-20 at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse.

Party General Secretary and President Xi invited his Vietnamese counterpart to ascend to the honorary podium, and 21 cannons were fired in salute. The two leaders then inspected the guards of honour of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.After the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks.

