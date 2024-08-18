Party General Secretary, State President To Lam leaves for state visit to China

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on August 18 morning for a state visit to China.

Party General Secretary, State President To Lam and his wife depart for state visit to China (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader’s visit from August 18 – 20 is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

Mr. Lam is accompanied by Do Van Chien, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation; Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Chairman of the Central Theory Council; Gen. Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Minister of National Defence; Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member, Minister of Public Security; Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations; Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee; Tran Luu Quang, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister; Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly; among others.

Vietnamplus