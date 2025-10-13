Government Party Organization requested to identify goals for new era of growth

The Party leader also acknowledged the achievements that the Government Party Organisation gained in the 2020-2025 tenure, describing them as the foundation and motivation for the Government Party Organisation to enter a new tenure.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the first Congress of the Government Party Organisation in Hanoi on October 13. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam highlighted three major requirements for the Government Party Organization while addressing the opening of the first Congress of the Government Party Organization in Hanoi on October 13.

First, the Party chief asked for unity in awareness and a clear definition of goals, underlining that the Government Party Organization must be steadfast in its vision to usher the nation into an era of strong development, prosperity, civilization, and happiness.

Second, the Government Party Organisation must show greater efforts and stronger ambitions, he said, emphasizing that it is essential to enhance its forecasting, leadership, and management capabilities while making innovations in state governance. He pointed to the need to break free from an outdated mindset, establish clear objectives, and adopt practical measures to address current challenges. All efforts should be directed towards the economic, cultural, and social development of the country, with the ultimate goal of improving the material and spiritual well-being and happiness of the people, he stated.

Third, General Secretary To Lam highlighted the necessity to build a contingent of talented, virtuous, and visionary officials and civil servants with a strong political will and a high sense of responsibility, as well as the courage to think creatively, take decisive actions, and confront difficulties and challenges. This requires shifting from an “administrative mindset” to a “service-oriented mindset,” moving from “doing just enough” to “doing it thoroughly,” said the Party chief, adding that there must also be policies and mechanisms that motivate and protect officials who are willing to innovate for the common good.

The Party leader also acknowledged the achievements that the Government Party Organization gained in the 2020-2025 tenure, describing them as the foundation and motivation for the Government Party Organization to enter a new tenure.

However, he also pointed out limitations and shortcomings the Government Party Organization has faced, asking delegates to find out the causes and solutions to them.

The General Secretary underscored that the global situation has continued to evolve rapidly and complexly. The country is in a historic period of transformation, with the new two-tier local administration model being implemented, development spaces being reorganized, and strategic initiatives being launched across various sectors. It is now crucial to seize this opportunity, using Vietnamese intellect combined with global knowledge, to establish a “strategic autonomy” and achieve rapid, sustainable development, thus successfully realizing the two centennial strategic objectives.

The top leader said that the responsibility of the Government Party Organization is immense, as it plays a key role in implementing these strategies. In line with the Party’s leadership, the Government Party Organisation must focus all efforts on the country’s interests, respond to the legitimate aspirations of the people, and mobilize all domestic and international resources for development, he stressed.

* Unleashing traditional growth drivers, creating breakthroughs with new drivers

Party General Secretary To Lam and other delegates at the first Congress of the Government Party Organisation in Hanoi on October 13. (Photo: VNA)

Identifying five key tasks for the Government Party Organization, General Secretary To Lam underscored its special role in Vietnam’s political system.

He stressed that the Government Party Organization must set an exemplary model of political steadfastness, intellectual capacity, innovation, and public service ethics. It must also serve as the center of unity, consensus, and coordinated action across the State administrative apparatus, continuing to build itself into a truly clean and strong organization.

The Party leader called for resolute efforts in preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena with the motto of “no dark or grey areas, no blank spots” and “no prohibited zones or exceptions.” He also emphasized the need to build a contingent of officials and Party members, particularly those in leadership positions, who possess sufficient competence and integrity to fulfill their assigned tasks while working towards building a government that is “development-oriented, incorruptible, decisive in action, and devoted to serving the people.”

He urged the Government Party Organization to continue perfecting the internal structure of agencies, reviewing and supplementing working regulations and procedures, and clearly defining functions, responsibilities, and working relationships to ensure smooth and effective operations and address existing delays or bottlenecks in decentralization and delegation of power.

The Party chief highlighted the need to focus on economic development, macroeconomic stability, inflation control, and ensuring major economic balances. For the 2026–2030 period, he set the goal of achieving double-digit growth, ensuring flexible and effective monetary and fiscal management, removing obstacles to production and business, and unlocking traditional growth drivers while creating breakthroughs in new ones such as the digital economy, green economy, and circular economy.

He also urged stronger efforts to handle long-delayed projects, address weak banks, and safeguard the health and sustainability of the financial–economic system. A new growth model must be defined to ensure rapid yet sustainable development, with science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation serving as the primary engines of growth, the General Secretary said.

According to the Party chief, the country must gradually achieve technological self-reliance, particularly in strategic technologies, while strengthening domestic markets and diversifying international markets to enhance product quality and deepen participation in regional and global supply chains. Localities must resolve urban flooding and environmental pollution that affect residents’ lives and socio-economic development and proactively develop systematic plans for disaster prevention and response.

Regarding strategic breakthroughs, the Party leader stressed the need to focus on three pillars—institutions, infrastructure, and human resources. Institutions must become a competitive advantage, freeing up productive capacity and mobilizing all development resources; administrative procedures should be simplified, and the business environment further must be improved to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

He urged accelerated investment in strategic infrastructure, including transport systems, seaports, high-speed railways, and urban rail networks, and called for research and implementation of programs to effectively exploit outer space, marine, and underground resources to open up new economic opportunities.

General Secretary To Lam also highlighted the importance of building a modern national education system on par with regional and global standards, achieving tangible improvements in quality across all levels, developing and nurturing talents, and training high-quality human resources capable of meeting the requirements of national science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The Party leader emphasized the need for balanced cultural and socio-economic development, ensuring social progress and equality, and improving healthcare and social welfare so that “no one is left behind.” He called for attention to ethnic and religious affairs, gender equality, and comprehensive human development, as well as the effective management and use of natural resources, environmental protection, and proactive adaptation to climate change.

The General Secretary also stressed the importance of safeguarding national defense and security, enhancing foreign relations and international integration, and strengthening Vietnam’s reputation and position in the global arena, while maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national development.

The top leader expressed his belief that with the firm political will, unity, determination, intellect, and aspirations for progress, the Government Party Organization will uphold its glorious tradition, fulfill its assigned tasks, and join the entire Party, people, and army in successfully realizing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, ushering the nation into a new development era—the era of peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilization, and happiness—and firmly advancing to socialism.

