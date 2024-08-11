Government leader visits key transport facilities in HCMC

The PM on August 10 attended a ceremony marking the completion of a bidding package for the project building a road linking Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa roads and examined the construction of Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC.

The project to build a road linking Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa roads in Tan Binh district is a nationally important project. It started at the same time as the construction of Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in late December 2022.

Under the project, invested with over VND4.8 trillion (US$191.2 million), a 4km road is being built to link Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa roads, and directly connect with Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. It is expected to help ease traffic congestion near this airport.

The bidding package opened to traffic on this occasion is worth VN200 billion. The section is about 600m long, comprising an over-400m tunnel and two access roads that are more than 200m. It starts at the intersection of Phan Thuc Duyen and Phan Dinh Giot roads and ends at Thang Long Road.

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh launched a 130-day emulation campaign to speed up construction so that the entire road would be inaugurated on December 31, 2024.

He highly valued HCMC’s determination to disburse public investment, asking it to learn good experiences of this project to carry out others, accelerate other key projects, and develop comprehensive transport infrastructure, including road, air, sea, inland waterways, high-speed railway, and urban railway facilities, to serve as a stepping stone for fast and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport will be capable of serving 20 million passengers each year. The project is invested with nearly VND11 trillion by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

About 55 percent of the workload has been done, with 100 percent of raw construction already completed. Relevant units are stepping up activities to open the terminal on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification (April 30) in 2025.

Examining the progress and presenting gifts to the units, PM Chinh applauded their efforts in the project implementation to make up for the previous slowdown.

He asked the ACV to mobilize manpower from the relevant sides and coordinate with authorities to work around the clock to ensure the terminal meets quality, technical, aesthetic, safety, and environmental standards while preventing wastefulness and negative phenomena to put the project into operation on schedule.

Vietnamplus