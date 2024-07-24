Government holds law-building session for July

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s monthly law-building session on July 24, with the investment policy for the high-speed North - South railway among the issues under discussion.

PM Pham Minh Chinh addresses the law-building session on July 24. (Photo: SGGP)

Opening the event, PM Chinh and officials observed a minute of silence in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh, the heroes and soldiers falling down for the Fatherland, and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024).

PM Chinh said institutional building and perfection form one of the three strategic breakthroughs the Party and State targets. The Government also views this as a focal task carried out strongly and comprehensively to obtain many outstanding results.

Stressing the principle of ensuring the progress and quality of law-building, he requested that legal regulations boost the decentralization of power and the allocation of resources; tools be designed to monitor, examine, prevent, and combat corruption and negative phenomena during the law-building process; and administrative procedures be streamlined while bureaucracy and compliance cost be reduced for people and businesses.

Besides, legal rules must be built in a way that capitalizes on every resource in society for national development, he went on.

The government leader demanded that ministries and sectors invest resources in creating conditions for institutional building.

At the session, participants scrutinized proposals to draft a law on the state of emergency and revise the Law on Science and Technology. They also looked into the draft revised laws on electricity and employment.

In particular, the Government considered the investment policy for the high-speed North-South railway, a major project that used to be mentioned many years ago and on which the Politburo already issued a conclusion.

Vietnamplus