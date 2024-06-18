Government extends tax and land rental payment deadlines in 2024

The Government has just issued Decree No. 64/2024/ND-CP extending the deadlines for paying value-added tax (VAT), corporate income tax, personal income tax, and land rent in 2024.

Accordingly, for VAT (excluding import VAT), the Government has extended the deadline for paying the VAT payable (including the amount allocated to localities at the provincial level) of the tax period from May to September 2024 for monthly VAT declaration and the second quarter of 2024, the third quarter of 2024 for quarterly VAT declaration of businesses and organizations eligible for the extension.

The extension period is five months for VAT of May 2024, June 2024, and the second quarter of 2024, four month extension for VAT of July 2024, three month extension for VAT of August 2024, two month extension for VAT of September 2024 and the third quarter of 2024. The extension period is calculated from the end of the VAT payment deadline according to the provisions of the tax management law.

The deadline for paying VAT for the tax period of May 2024 is no later than November 20, 2024; the deadline for paying VAT for the tax periods of June, July, August, and September 2024 is no later than December 20, 2024 and the deadline for paying VAT for the second and third quarters of 2024 is no later than December 31, 2024.

If a business or organization eligible for the extension has branches or affiliated units that make separate VAT declarations with the tax authority directly managing the branch or affiliated unit, then their branches and affiliated units are also eligible for an extension of the VAT payment deadline.

For corporate income tax, the Government has extended the deadline for paying the quarterly prepayment of corporate income tax for the second quarter of 2024 for businesses and organizations eligible for the above-mentioned extension. The extension period is three months from the end of the corporate income tax payment deadline according to the provisions of the tax management law.

For VAT and personal income tax of households businesses and individual businesses, the deadline for paying the amount of tax payable arising in 2024 for business households and individual business owners operating in the specified economic sectors and fields have been extended. Business households and individual business owners must pay the extended tax amount under this clause by December 30, 2024.

The deadline for paying 50 percent of the land rent payable in 2024 (the amount payable in the second period of 2024) for businesses, organizations, households, and individuals eligible for the extension who are being directly leased land by the State following a decision or contract of a competent state agency in the form of annual land rent payments has been extended.

The extension period is two months from October 31, 2024.

This Decree takes effect from June 17, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

After the extension period under this Decree, the deadlines for submitting tax returns and paying land rent shall be in accordance with the current regulations.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan