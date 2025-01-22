Government approves Thu Duc City's general planning project to 2040

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has just signed Decision 202/QD-TTg to approve the general planning project for Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City to 2040.

A corner of Thu Duc City in the East of HCMC

The planning area covers the entire administrative boundary of Thu Duc City with a total natural area of 21,156.9 hectares to develop Thu Duc City into a creative, highly interactive urban area; to transform the city into a leading economic area of Ho Chi Minh City and a modern metropolis belonging to Ho Chi Minh City through knowledge-based economic activities such as education, research, high-tech production and development cooperation; to initially develop into the national financial center towards the regional and global scale in the near future.

Thu Duc City is a level-1 urban area in Ho Chi Minh City; the Eastern center of Ho Chi Minh City in terms of economy, science and technology, culture and education and training.

Thu Duc City is an innovation hub based on a knowledge economy, science and technology and development cooperation; focuses on higher education, high-tech research and production, finance and commerce - services; plays a core role in innovation, digital infrastructure development for the city, the Southeastern region, and Ho Chi Minh City metropolitan area.

It is expected that by 2030, the total construction land area of Thu Duc City will be around 16,200 - 16,500 hectares, an average of 89-90 square meters per person. Of this, residential land will account for about 12,000-12,200 hectares, an average of 66-67 square meters per person; and the population size is projected to be around 1.5 million - 1.825 million people.

The plan identifies the development of a national financial center with an international role in the Thu Thiem new urban area; ensures the organization of urban spaces and provides a system of technical and technological infrastructure to meet the diverse requirements of financial services for the national economy; continues to invest and add new commercial service centers, fairs and exhibitions aligned with 11 key development points of the city, public transportation hubs and urban areas.

In addition, the plan will form industrial and high-tech production spaces and the Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Park in Long Phuoc Ward on an area of about 194.8 hectares.

According to the plan, the city will develop four logistics centers integrated with inland terminals in cargo port areas and areas with industrial and export production activities, on a scale of about 400-450 hectares, including Long Binh logistics center, Cat Lai logistics center, Linh Trung logistics center and the high-tech park logistics center; encouraging the development of logistics functions at Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Park and transportation hubs, based on development needs.

The plan involves the development of a system of truck stops and cargo terminals to support logistics services and production and business activities within Thu Duc City, with a scale of about 120-130 hectares; organizing transportation at logistics centers, inland terminals and cargo terminals, separated from urban traffic to ensure connectivity with national and international waterway transport.

The space of Thu Duc City is divided into nine development areas.

Of these, the specific development area 1 includes the wards of Thu Thiem, An Loi Dong, Thao Dien and parts of An Khanh and An Phu which are slated to be the financial, commercial, service and cultural hub of Ho Chi Minh City and the region. It wil be a mixed-use urban area connected with the ecological landscape of the flooded areas along the Saigon River; playing a role in connecting Thu Duc City with the existing central area of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong