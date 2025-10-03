Government allocates VND2.52 trillion to support 15 storm-affected provinces

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed a decision approving a relief package to support 15 provinces severely affected by storm Bualoi and other natural disasters since the beginning of the year.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh takes part in a fundraising campaign to support communities affected by storm Bualoi. (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister has signed a decision approving a relief package worth VND2.524 trillion (US$95.7 million) from the central Government's 2025 contingency budget to support 15 provinces severely affected by storm Bualoi and other natural disasters that have occurred since the beginning of the year.

The funding will be used to support livelihoods, repair critical infrastructure such as dikes, irrigation reservoirs, and disaster prevention facilities, as well as to restore essential public services and help resettle communities in areas prone to disasters.

The VND2.524 trillion package will be distributed among 15 provinces, including VND200 billion to Tuyen Quang, VND195 billion to Cao Bang, VND20 billion to Lang Son, VND200 billion to Lao Cai, VND20 billion to Thai Nguyen, VND20 billion to Phu Tho, VND200 billion to Son La, VND24 billion to Lai Chau, VND90 billion to Dien Bien, VND20 billion to Ninh Binh, VND200 billion to Thanh Hoa, VND500 billion to Nghe An, VND500 billion to Ha Tinh, VND200 billion to Quang Tri, and VND135 billion to Thua Thien-Hue.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed the People's Committees of the relevant provinces and cities to implement and disburse the allocated funds by December 31, 2026, in full compliance with existing regulations.

He has also issued an urgent directive calling for swift recovery efforts in the aftermath of storm Bualoi and the subsequent flooding. The directive emphasizes that under no circumstances should students in storm-affected areas be left without classrooms or school supplies, nor should residents be left homeless, hungry, or without access to medical care.

The Prime Minister also urged ministries, agencies, and local authorities to continue strengthening propaganda and mobilization work, promoting the nation’s long-standing traditions of solidarity and mutual support. He called on all citizens, organizations, and particularly the business community to join hands in helping disaster-affected communities recover and rebuild.

Deputy Prime Ministers take part in a fundraising campaign to support communities affected by storm Bualoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Emphasizing the spirit of “those who have more help those in greater need,” the Prime Minister invoked Vietnamese values such as “the good leaves protect the torn ones” and “a piece of food when hungry is worth a whole package when full.” He encouraged contributions in any form, whether material or physical support, under the guiding principle of “Give what you can—those with resources contribute resources, those with labor contribute labor; give more if you have more, give less if you have less.”

On the morning of October 3 in Hanoi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with Deputy Prime Ministers, Deputy Secretary of the Government Party Committee, staff of the Government Office, and members of the Party Committee’s supporting bodies, took part in a fundraising initiative to support people affected by recent storms and floods. Each participant contributed at least one day’s salary to the relief effort.

According to preliminary statistics as of 8:00 p.m. on October 2, storm Bualoi has left at least 65 people dead and missing and 164 others injured. The storm caused the collapse of 349 houses and damaged and swept away more than 172,000 others. Over 1,400 schools and 145 medical facilities sustained damage, while more than 100,000 hectares of rice fields, crops, and aquaculture areas were flooded or destroyed. Many transportation routes and vital infrastructure suffered landslides or severe damage. Initial estimates place total economic losses at more than VND15 trillion (US$569 million).

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Kim Khanh